Shilpa Shetty dazzles in a blush pink lehenga as she walks the ramp for Megha Bansal at Lakme Fashion Week

Shilpa Shetty stole the show at Lakme Fashion Week, leaving the audience mesmerised by her stunning appearance as the showstopper for designer Megha Bansal. Shilpa, known for her impeccable fashion sense, embodied a breathtaking princess in a dazzling blush pink lehenga. The ethereal ensemble perfectly complemented her radiant beauty and served as a masterclass in effortless elegance.

The lehenga itself was crafted in a delicate pink shade and it featured a plunging neckline blouse with shimmering sheer detailing on the bodice and sleeves, exuding a touch of sophistication. The blouse was adorned with intricate floral designs and sequin embellishments, adding a touch of luxury and texture to the overall look. An uneven hemline further accentuated the lehenga's uniqueness and added a touch of contemporary flair.