Olympic champion Manu Bhaker walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Olympic gold medallist Manu Bhaker made a stylish splash at the Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing her versatility beyond the shooting range. The 2024 Paris Olympics champion, who became the first Indian athlete to win two medals at a single edition of the Games, walked the ramp for an apparel brand, captivating the audience with her grace and confidence.

A video of Bhaker’s ramp walk quickly went viral on social media, earning widespread praise and admiration. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike were impressed by her ability to seamlessly transition from the shooting range to the fashion stage.