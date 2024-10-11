Olympic champion Manu Bhaker walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Olympic gold medallist Manu Bhaker made a stylish splash at the Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing her versatility beyond the shooting range. The 2024 Paris Olympics champion, who became the first Indian athlete to win two medals at a single edition of the Games, walked the ramp for an apparel brand, captivating the audience with her grace and confidence.
A video of Bhaker’s ramp walk quickly went viral on social media, earning widespread praise and admiration. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike were impressed by her ability to seamlessly transition from the shooting range to the fashion stage.
Bhaker’s journey to Olympic glory has been nothing short of remarkable. She has consistently excelled in her sport, winning multiple medals at prestigious competitions such as the ISSF World Shooting Championships, ISSF World Cup, Asian Championships, and Commonwealth Games. Her gold medal wins at the 2022 Asian Games and the 2018 Commonwealth Games further solidified her status as a rising star in Indian shooting.
Following her historic performance in Paris, Bhaker has taken a well-deserved break from the sport. According to reports, she has revealed plans to stay away from shooting for a few months before resuming her training and preparing for upcoming competitions.