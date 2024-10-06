Shraddha Kapoor dazzles in a hand-embroidered lehenga as she walks the ramp for Swapna Anumolu’s ‘Resonance 2024/25’ showcase

Bollywood sensation Shraddha Kapoor graced the Belgian Embassy in New Delhi as the muse for designer Swapna Anumolu’s latest couture and bridal collection, Resonance 2024/25. The edit showcased a stunning blend of tradition and innovation.
The Belgian Embassy, with its architectural grandeur and harmonious integration of nature and man-made structures, provided a captivating backdrop for the fashion extravaganza. The event explored the theme of nature reclaiming urban spaces, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary design.
Shraddha, who recently captivated audiences with her performance in Stree 2, made a striking entrance on the ramp. She donned a hand-embroidered lehenga that was a masterpiece of craftsmanship, featuring colour-shifting duo-tone embroidery, delicate French knots, and intricate hand-embellished floral motifs. Her elegant presence and the stunning lehenga combined to create a mesmerising spectacle.
Anumolu’s collection featured a stunning array of ensembles for women and men, crafted using exquisite techniques such as 3D embroidery, vintage-inspired Parsi-Sujini, and intricate jaals. The women’s line showcased a variety of options, including traditional lehengas, bridal saris, coordinated sets, and elegant fishtail dresses. For men, the collection offered stylish Indo-western outfits, sherwanis, and classic kurta-pyjamas.
The colour palette for Resonance 2024/25 was as vibrant as the designs themselves, featuring a range of shades from deep sapphires and rubies to pastel ombres and earthy blacks. The collection showcased a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary elements, reflecting Anumolu's unique design aesthetic.
The showcase was further enhanced by the talented pianist Sahil Vasudeva, who provided the musical backdrop. His renditions of various instrumental tracks, including Ludovico Einaudi’s Experience, added a touch of sophistication and emotion to the event.