Shraddha Kapoor dazzles in a hand-embroidered lehenga as she walks the ramp for Swapna Anumolu’s ‘Resonance 2024/25’ showcase

Bollywood sensation Shraddha Kapoor graced the Belgian Embassy in New Delhi as the muse for designer Swapna Anumolu’s latest couture and bridal collection, Resonance 2024/25. The edit showcased a stunning blend of tradition and innovation.

The Belgian Embassy, with its architectural grandeur and harmonious integration of nature and man-made structures, provided a captivating backdrop for the fashion extravaganza. The event explored the theme of nature reclaiming urban spaces, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary design.

Shraddha, who recently captivated audiences with her performance in Stree 2, made a striking entrance on the ramp. She donned a hand-embroidered lehenga that was a masterpiece of craftsmanship, featuring colour-shifting duo-tone embroidery, delicate French knots, and intricate hand-embellished floral motifs. Her elegant presence and the stunning lehenga combined to create a mesmerising spectacle.