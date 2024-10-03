Nora Fatehi stuns in a chic ensemble at Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week 2024

The actress opted for a neutral colour palette, proving minimalism can be incredibly chic. A long, beige coat with broad lapels and a tailored structure served as the centrepiece of her look. She draped it effortlessly over her shoulders, adding a touch of casual elegance. Beneath the coat, Fatehi wore a white bodycon dress with a high neckline and long sleeves, hugging her curves perfectly. A chunky golden chain embedded in the fabric near the neckline added a subtle yet striking detail.