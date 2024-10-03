Nora Fatehi stuns in a chic ensemble at Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week 2024

Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi turned heads at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week 2024, showcasing a stunning winter-inspired ensemble that exuded elegance and sophistication. Dressed head-to-toe in the iconic French brand, Nora’s outfit was a masterclass in understated glamour.
The actress opted for a neutral colour palette, proving minimalism can be incredibly chic. A long, beige coat with broad lapels and a tailored structure served as the centrepiece of her look. She draped it effortlessly over her shoulders, adding a touch of casual elegance. Beneath the coat, Fatehi wore a white bodycon dress with a high neckline and long sleeves, hugging her curves perfectly. A chunky golden chain embedded in the fabric near the neckline added a subtle yet striking detail.
Completing her ensemble, Nora paired her outfit with light brown knee-high suede boots, a Louis Vuitton Alma BB handbag, and a high ponytail with sleek curtain bangs. Her soft makeup and gold hoops complemented the overall look, creating a harmonious and timeless aesthetic.
Nora’s presence at the Louis Vuitton show was a testament to her popularity. She sat front row alongside celebrities such as Hollywood actress Zendaya, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Louis Vuitton’s CEO, Pietro Beccari. With a massive fan base of over 47 million on Instagram, the artiste’s star continues to rise, fuelled by the success of her recent tracks like Pepeta, Dirty Little Secret, and her latest release, Nora.