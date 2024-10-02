Paris Fashion Week 2024: Kylie Jenner’s fairytale moment in Coperni’s gothic-royal black gown

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner turned heads at the final show of Paris Fashion Week, closing the Coperni runway in a stunning black gown from their Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Held at the iconic Disneyland Paris, the show’s backdrop, the Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle), provided a magical setting for Jenner’s entrance. Her dress perfectly complemented the gothic-royal theme of the event.