Paris Fashion Week 2024: Kylie Jenner’s fairytale moment in Coperni’s gothic-royal black gown
Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner turned heads at the final show of Paris Fashion Week, closing the Coperni runway in a stunning black gown from their Spring/Summer 2025 collection.
Held at the iconic Disneyland Paris, the show’s backdrop, the Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle), provided a magical setting for Jenner’s entrance. Her dress perfectly complemented the gothic-royal theme of the event.
Jenner, who made her debut at Paris Fashion Week, graced the runway in an enormous bouffant gown crafted from black taffeta. The strapless gown featured a drop-waist silhouette and showcased a combination of smooth velvet-like material for the bodice and glossy taffeta for the skirt. She completed the look with opera gloves that reached nearly to her elbows, adding a touch of elegance and mystery.
Keeping her makeup minimal, Jenner opted for a fresh base, bronzed cheeks, light mauve lipstick, and windswept waves. She eschewed accessories, allowing the dress to take centre stage.
Jenner shared photos and videos of her catwalk experience on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity and describing the night as a ‘fairytale.’ She wrote, “ONCE UPON A TIME... thank you @sebastienmeyer and @arnaud_vaillant I can't even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night I will never forget... felt like a real-life princess. @coperni.”
Jenner's presence at Paris Fashion Week has solidified her status as a fashion icon. Her bold and glamorous style continues to captivate audiences and inspire trends.