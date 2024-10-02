Paris Fashion Week 2024: Chanel show wrestles with designer void as actor Lupita Nyong’o talks diversity in fashion

Nyong’o shared her excitement and the deep sense of responsibility accompanying the new role. “It’s a great honour,” she said. “Chanel is a legacy brand with a long history. And to be the newest face of it feels monumental. I feel very, very proud and excited to take this new journey with a brand that I think is dynamic and always feminine and regal.”

Nyong’o’s appointment comes as a breath of fresh air in an industry criticised for lack of diversity and reluctance to change. The number of Black designers leading heritage houses remains alarmingly low — currently only Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Louis Vuitton men’s designer Pharrell Williams hold such positions in Parisian legacy brands.

For Nyong’o, joining Chanel is about more than wearing beautiful clothes — it’s about contributing to a narrative shift in fashion. “The message that I bring naturally and deliberately to the role is that things have changed. And we don’t want them to go back to what they once were,” she said.

Nyong’o drew inspiration from watching a recent documentary about Bethann Hardison, the iconic model and activist who was at the forefront of pushing for diversity in fashion during the 1960s and 1970s. Hardison, who rose to prominence after her appearance at the historic 1973 Battle of Versailles — a groundbreaking fashion show that brought American designers into the spotlight — became one of the first high-profile Black models and an outspoken advocate for change.

“In that documentary, I was really alarmed to see how much work had been done to diversify the fashion industry, but then how much it reverted to monoculture in the following years,” Nyong’o said.

Hardison’s tireless efforts led to significant gains for Black models in the past, but the subsequent regression underscored how fragile those victories could be. Her fight for inclusivity in fashion serves as both a cautionary tale and a source of inspiration for Nyong’o, who now finds herself continuing Hardison’s legacy.

“It took a step back, so for me that was testament to the fact that it takes consciousness. It’s a conscious effort that has to be made on a daily basis and in present time. You don’t fix it once and then hope it stays that way,” Nyong’o added. She sees Chanel’s decision to name her as an ambassador as part of a broader, deliberate declaration: “I feel like these movements that Chanel is making are part of declaring a desire to represent a more realistic world. And I’m proud to be one of those faces that is sending that message.”