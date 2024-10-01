Paris Fashion Week 2024: Balenciaga upturns luxury as Stella McCartney puts on high-octane fashion with playful, eco-twist

On an ordinary Parisian market street on an ordinary rainy fall day, Stella McCartney’s high-octane show on Monday was anything but. Guests gasped as the drizzle ceased, the clouds parted, and the sun emerged moments before the show — a heavenly metaphor, perhaps, for McCartney’s optimistic and nature-inspired display.

Meanwhile, inside the storied grounds of Les Invalides with its golden dome, Balenciaga’s guests had to present a golden ring—instead of an invitation—to enter the show. Snaking corridors led to a dark atrium with a lavish 100-meter polished, inlayed wooden billiard table.

Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2025 ready-to-wear shows in Paris, including Balenciaga:

Balenciaga proves creativity is the new luxury