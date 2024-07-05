Here's a glimpse at Radhika Merchant's breathtaking outfit at 'dandiya' night

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are eagerly anticipating their wedding on July 12, with their grand pre-wedding festivities in full motion. The Ambanis recently hosted the traditional Gujarati mameru ceremony, followed by a lively garba party. Their pre-wedding journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, featuring an opulent Italian cruise bash and vibrant celebrations in Jamnagar.

Kokilaben Ambani also organised a dazzling dandiya night for the couple and the event's highlights are truly unforgettable

Garba outfits are known for their vibrant colors and captivating prints, but the Ambanis always elevate their style. Radhika Merchant's dandiya night ensemble was a prime example, as she mesmerised everyone in a stunning purple lehenga. Her exquisite saree was adorned with intricate silver sequin embroidery and elaborately embroidered borders, creating a truly enchanting look. The highlight was the bottom of the sari, featuring detailed motifs of Lord Krishna, adding a divine touch to her outfit. This blend of traditional elements and high fashion showcased Radhika's impeccable taste and set a new standard in festive attire.