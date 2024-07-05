Here's a glimpse at Radhika Merchant's breathtaking outfit at 'dandiya' night

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are eagerly anticipating their wedding on July 12, with their grand pre-wedding festivities in full motion. The Ambanis recently hosted the traditional Gujarati mameru ceremony, followed by a lively garba party. Their pre-wedding journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, featuring an opulent Italian cruise bash and vibrant celebrations in Jamnagar.
Kokilaben Ambani also organised a dazzling dandiya night for the couple and the event's highlights are truly unforgettable
Garba outfits are known for their vibrant colors and captivating prints, but the Ambanis always elevate their style. Radhika Merchant's dandiya night ensemble was a prime example, as she mesmerised everyone in a stunning purple lehenga. Her exquisite saree was adorned with intricate silver sequin embroidery and elaborately embroidered borders, creating a truly enchanting look. The highlight was the bottom of the sari, featuring detailed motifs of Lord Krishna, adding a divine touch to her outfit. This blend of traditional elements and high fashion showcased Radhika's impeccable taste and set a new standard in festive attire.
Radhika's outfit was a masterpiece of exquisite embroidery, enchanting embellishments and intricate sequin handwork, showcasing impeccable craftsmanship. She paired her saree with an embellished half-sleeve blouse and draped it in the elegant seedha pallu Gujarati style. Her look was further elevated with luxurious diamond jewelry, including a dazzling choker necklace, oversized stud earrings and shimmering bangles.
Her glam makeup look was both sweet and striking, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner, a hint of kajal, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a delicate shade of nude lipstick. She styled her gorgeous hair into a middle-parted neat bun, perfectly complementing her traditional attire. A little black bindi on her forehead added the perfect finishing touch, making her look absolutely enchanting.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting ready for their wedding in Mumbai. The ceremony will span three days, starting on July 12. The main events are Shubh Vivaah on July 12, Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav, their wedding reception, on July 14. These celebrations mark the beginning of their married life with joy and blessings from family and friends.