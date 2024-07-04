Mira Kapoor unveils her skincare secrets and new beauty brand

Could you share some insights into your daily skincare regime?

Having tried and tested various approaches, I’ve honed my skincare routine to focus on efficacy and practicality, tailored to what works best for my skin type. Initially, I experimented with skin oils for hydration through daily face massages, only to realise they weren’t ideal for my somewhat comedogenic skin. This discovery inspired products like On Cloud 9 moisturiser—light yet intensely nourishing—for effective skincare.

My daily regimen typically includes Akind’s Fresh start cleanser, Bounce back toner, Get even serum, On Cloud 9 moisturiser, and No shade sunscreen primer in the morning. In the evening, I swap the Get even serum for sleep tight and add an extra layer of moisturiser. This routine allows me to maintain a straightforward yet effective approach, addressing specific skin concerns with products that are accessible and beneficial for everyone.

Beyond skincare, how do you prioritise fitness in your daily routine, and how does it contribute to your overall well-being?

I like to give equal importance to strength training with weights or pilates, yoga, and rest. Rest is underrated, and I feel injury and peak performance are both dependent on it. Just like my skin, I like to listen to my body and take cues from it.

What are some key aspects of your diet that you believe contributes to maintaining healthy skin?

I follow the principles of Ayurveda, so dosha aligned meal plans that adjust with the changing seasons as well as the environment are what I pursue. As a vegetarian, I like to eat simple and include limited plant-based protein. I’ve been following practices like having overnight-soaked raisins and a spoonful of ghee in the morning for many years now. It regulates hormones, and that glow shows on your face.