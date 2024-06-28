Sara Ali Khan reveals secrets to flawless skin and self-care regimen

Wellness and beauty are intertwined. Taking care of yourself is essential for feeling and looking good; it’s about nurturing yourself from the inside out and finding that inner balance and glow. When I prioritise self-care, I achieve better balance in my daily life, which keeps me grounded and happy. There are many ways to unwind throughout the day, from body and skincare routines to simply taking a moment to relax. Bathing, especially, is an ideal time to relax, reflect, and recharge. It’s not just about cleanliness; it’s a holistic practice that clears my mind and enhances productivity. Bathing is a ritual that boosts my overall wellness, helping me start the day with clarity and energy.

How do you prioritise self-care amidst a busy schedule?

For me, a consistent routine and making mindful choices are key. I always carve out time for exercise, whether it’s pilates, yoga, or a quick workout session. Physical activity helps clear my mind and boosts my energy levels. Sleep is another priority for me. I stick to a proper sleep schedule to ensure I’m well-rested and ready to take on the day.

I also love reading and try to fit it in as much as possible. It’s a great way to unwind and escape into different worlds. These small things help me stay balanced and focused, no matter how hectic things get.

Can you share your skincare, beauty and fitness routine?

My approach to skincare and beauty is all about simplicity and embracing natural remedies. I love using homemade recipes, like almond paste for a gentle exfoliation that leaves my skin soft and clear. And when it comes to fitness, I make it a priority to exercise every morning for at least an hour. It’s not just about staying fit; it’s about feeling stronger, happier, and more confident about myself. The rush of feel-good serotonin after a good workout is unbeatable!

Any message to your fans on the significance of taking time out for self-care?

I want to remind everyone about the importance of self-care. Taking time out for yourself is essential for your well-being. Whether it’s through skincare routines or simply taking a moment to relax, self-care nurtures both your body and mind.

Bathing is a powerful ritual for relaxation and rejuvenation. It’s not just about cleanliness, it’s about finding inner balance and getting ready to tackle each day with clarity and energy. So, don’t forget to prioritise self-care—it’s the key to feeling and looking your best!