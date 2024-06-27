A symphony of handcrafted magnificence

We talk to Saahiil Kapoor, who heads the brand, to know more about the collection. “Our inspiration has always stemmed from nature. Our initial collection was inspired by John Austin Nursery, and we’re currently focusing on the Desert Star flower. We were attracted by its capacity to grow in tough desert settings, adding brilliant colours to bleak landscapes,” he shares.

Giving a shot at sustainability, the brand has used recyclable polyester, ensuring every piece is handmade, hand-embroidered, and hand-sewn, involving artisans at every stage. “We’ve incorporated Japanese glass beads, fire threads, and Austrian crystals. Each flower is hand-embroidered, hand-cut, assembled into a bouquet, and then crafted into a bag. The handles are fully beaded with teardrop crystals, and each bag took 50-60 hours to complete,” he says.