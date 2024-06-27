Janhvi Kapoor takes over Paris in a breathtaking floral gown by Rachel Gilbert

Her beauty team ensured her look was flawlessly coordinated. Shimmery gold eyeshadow and soft, romantic curls complemented the floral theme, while nude lipstick and perfectly defined brows added a touch of sophistication. Janhvi’s Parisian diaries are proving to be a fashion inspiration, showcasing her ability to seamlessly transition from runway chic to red-carpet glam. This floral masterpiece is a testament to her bold fashion sense and her captivating presence.