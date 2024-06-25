Paris Couture Week: Janhvi Kapoor makes a bold debut on the Parisian runway for designer Rahul Mishra

Janhvi Kapoor has taken a giant leap onto the international fashion scene! The Bollywood actress graced the coveted Paris Fashion Week runway for the first time, walking for designer Rahul Mishra’s Fall 2024 Couture collection titled Aura.
Rahul, renowned for his intricate designs, chose Janhvi to showcase a stunning black bustier and skirt ensemble. Videos and photos of the show quickly went viral, capturing the actor’s captivating presence on the runway.
The black strapless bustier featured a daring neckline, a cropped hem that accentuated her midriff, and a body-hugging silhouette adorned with shimmering sequins. Mishra paired this striking top with a dramatic mermaid skirt. The floor-grazing garment cascaded into a tiered design embellished with vibrant purple, green, and gold details. A dramatic train added a touch of regal elegance, while a high-waisted fit perfectly complemented the bustier.
Janhvi’s makeup mirrored the theme of ‘Aura’, with a dewy base and shimmering pink eyeshadow. Feathery brows, dramatic black eyeliner, and voluminous lashes further accentuated her features. A touch of rouge on the cheeks and a soft mauve lip shade completed the glamorous look. Centre-parted, loose waves provided a touch of effortless beauty.
While social media erupted in praise for Janhvi’s debut, with comments like “She looks divine” and “Yaas queen,” some netizens offered contrasting opinions. Some users commented on her walk, with remarks like “Janhvi Kapoor crawls for Rahul Mishra” and “What even is this? Looks like she's sleepwalking!”
Despite the mixed reviews of her walk, Janhvi’s presence on the prestigious Parisian runway remains a significant milestone. Rahul’s collection, dominated by black and shades of grey, aimed to capture the depth and mystery associated with aura.