Paris Fashion Week: Loewe’s Spring collection by Jonathan Anderson is a fusion of reality and reverie

Ten years in, Jonathan Anderson’s reign at Loewe continues to be a journey of discovery. “This collection was about precision,” Anderson stated, “but my own interpretation of it.” The runway show itself was a testament to this philosophy, set amidst an exhibition of works by artists whose unique visions resonate with him. A copy of Susan Sontag’s Against Interpretation sat beside a sculpture by Carlo Scarpa (coincidentally, scarpa means shoe in Italian), hinting at the interplay between meaning and form that would define the collection.