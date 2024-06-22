A$AP Rocky unveils AWGE runway collection at Paris Fashion Week

In an interview, Rocky delved into the inspiration behind the name American Sabotage. “America has a lot of historical values,” he explained. “I’m putting light on my American story, my American horror story, my American dream, my American sabotage.”

The clothes themselves served as a powerful narrative. Pieces emblazoned with phrases like ‘POLITICAL SATIRE’ and bomber jackets featuring the American eagle and flag reimagined with a defiant attitude.