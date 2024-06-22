Dior men’s S/S25 collection by Kim Jones is a whimsical fusion of art and fashion

As the show notes eloquently stated, this collection embodied ‘a sense of differing ateliers coming together without hierarchy; the homespun and the salon, the global with the local.’ Marking Jones’ sixth year at the helm and his 60th collection for Dior, the designer commented on the ever-evolving needs of his clientele. “I know the customer well enough to know what they want. I know when it's time to flip things around and to play with things in a different way.”