Dior men’s S/S25 collection by Kim Jones is a whimsical fusion of art and fashion

For Dior’s latest Spring/Summer 2025 collection showcased in Paris, the brand’s menswear designer Kim Jones collaborated with the South African ceramicist Hylton Nel. Nel, an octogenarian known for his whimsical ceramic creations featuring playful illustrations and witty messages, became the heart of the show.
Imagine supersized versions of Nel’s plates, pots, and figures – a nonchalant cat and a captivating nude torso fused with a feline head, to name a few – standing sentinel around the vast catwalk. Celebrities like Brooklyn Beckham, Kate Moss, and Robert Pattinson eagerly captured these artistic giants for their social media feeds.
Nel himself, sporting a white shirt adorned with the same adorable dog motif featured on the show's invitation, watched the magic unfold from his front-row seat. The atmosphere buzzed with a delightful mix of kitsch, quirk, and whimsy, further amplified by the dreamlike sounds of Kate Bush’s music. While this choice might seem unconventional for Dior, under Jones' direction, it felt perfectly in sync with the brand’s new, laid-back yet sophisticated identity.
However, true to Dior’s core, the collection was built upon meticulous craftsmanship. Tailoring remained at the heart of the designs, yet a light-hearted playfulness emerged through the prints and patterns. Think summery yellows, greens, and blues splashed across an array of garments featuring animal motifs and utilitarian sensibilities. Soft yet boxy jackets, baggy trousers, wide shorts, knit vests, and cloche hats adorned with individual ceramic beads all came together to create a cohesive ensemble.
The colour palette leaned towards classic shades with a healthy dose of adventurous pieces like apron-detailed trousers and stunning knee-length coats. Some coats shimmered with embellishments, while others sported contrasting high-shine patent collars. Most models donned cloche hats – a collaboration between milliner Stephen Jones and the Cape Town-based design studio Earth Age. The finishing touch? Dangling ceramic beads meticulously applied by the Parisian atelier.
As the show notes eloquently stated, this collection embodied ‘a sense of differing ateliers coming together without hierarchy; the homespun and the salon, the global with the local.’ Marking Jones’ sixth year at the helm and his 60th collection for Dior, the designer commented on the ever-evolving needs of his clientele. “I know the customer well enough to know what they want. I know when it's time to flip things around and to play with things in a different way.”
This playful yet sophisticated collection proves Jones’ expertise in keeping Dior fresh and relevant, all while staying true to the brand's core values of craftsmanship and timeless style.