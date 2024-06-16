Stray Kids’ Bang Chan takes Milan Fashion Week by storm in Fendi flair

Stray Kids leader Bang Chan stole the show at Milan Fashion Week, making his solo debut at the prestigious event on June 15. Chan graced the front row of Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, rubbing shoulders with A-listers like Nicholas Galitzine, Ren Meguro, and Marco Mengoni. This marked a significant moment for the K-pop idol, solidifying his status as a global fashion icon.
Bang arrived in true star fashion, sporting a head-to-toe Fendi ensemble that had fashion enthusiasts scrambling for notes. Fendi’s official Instagram account captured his arrival with a video captioned “Bang Chan attended the #FendiSS25 show.” The clip showcased the singer exiting his vehicle to a throng of ecstatic STAYs who had patiently waited outside the venue for a glimpse of their idol.
Bang’s outfit was a masterclass in effortless cool. He opted for a vibrant yellow tank top with a scoop neckline and ribbed detailing, tucked neatly into a pair of tailored black pants. The pants, featuring a stylish pleated design with a relaxed fit and high waist, added a touch of contemporary elegance. The pièce de résistance of the look was a dramatic black trench coat with wide collars and full-length sleeves, worn open for a nonchalant air.
Accessories were bold and statement-making. A statement black bag adorned with a playful teddy bear charm, layered silver neck chains, a single ear stud, black chunky boots, and a miniature spherical bag completed the ensemble. Chan's messy hairstyle, darkened brows, and a touch of colour on his lips added a final touch of personality.
Bang’s Milan Fashion Week debut was a resounding success, showcasing his undeniable charisma and solidifying his place in the world of high fashion.