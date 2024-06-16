Moschino shreds fashion rules and Dsquared2 turns up the heat on the first day of Milan Fashion Week

In his second season as Moschino creative director, Adrian Appiolaza took the rules and literally shredded them. “The idea of freedom of expression through dressing is what I want to bring to the future of Moschino, which is tied to the original DNA,’’ Appiolaza said backstage. “It is not about gender. It is not about nationality. It’s really about feeling comfortable, dressing the way you want and not the way you should.’’

The Argentine designer reads our collective minds as the summer season beckons in the northern hemisphere, tapping desires to break free from the office routine and reach dream destination. Along the way, daydreams take over, and familiar objects shift.