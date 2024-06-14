Radhika Merchant stuns in a Tamara Ralph ivory gown in new pics from her Italian pre-wedding festivities

The pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani continue to be the talk of the internet, thanks in part to the bride’s breathtaking sartorial choices. The latest pictures from their Italian festivities showcase a truly awe-inspiring look styled by Rhea Kapoor.
The photographs, shared on Instagram by Rhea, depicted Radhika as a vision in ivory. Dressed in a Tamara Ralph haute couture gown, she embodied pure elegance. The majestic double satin draped ensemble featured a dramatic overskirt adorned with white silk and encrusted crystal roses. An off-shoulder neckline, a crystal rose headband, and a floor-sweeping train completed this enchanting bridal masterpiece.
The look was further enhanced by diamond jewellery – earrings, a massive solitaire ring, and a delicate bracelet. Makeup complemented the gown perfectly, with darkened brows, winged eyeliner, a soft mauve lip, and loose centre-parted locks.
The internet erupted with praise for both Radhika and Rhea. Sonam Kapoor even chimed in, writing, “I mean, this is insane.” Fans echoed the sentiment, showering compliments like “Rhea Kapoor never disappoints,” “This is how you do Haute Couture,” and “Only you can do this @rheakapoor! Damn, she looks like a princess.”
Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations have been nothing short of spectacular. Their journey began with a multi-day extravaganza in Jamnagar, Gujarat. They then whisked friends, family, and Bollywood A-listers away on a luxurious four-day cruise through Italy, even shutting down an entire plaza in Portofino for a grand celebration.
The main event, a three-day wedding celebration, is set to take place from July 12 to 14. The official wedding ceremony will take place on July 12, marking the culmination of this lavish and unforgettable pre-wedding spectacle.