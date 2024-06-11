Ananya Panday shines in a rhinestone mini-dress, captivating fans with her latest look

Ananya Panday continues to reign supreme as a fashion icon, dazzling fans with her latest look. The actress recently took to Instagram, sharing a series of captivating photos captioned “il dolce far niente (the sweetness of doing nothing).” In the snaps she was seen donning a breathtaking off-the-shoulder mini-dress, leaving her followers spellbound.
The dress, hailing from the brand Self-Portrait, featured a single striking shoulder strap, intricate mesh detailing, and a flattering bodycon fit that accentuated Ananya’s curves. The entire dress was adorned with shimmering rhinestones, adding an extra layer of glamour. But the sparkle didn’t stop there. Ananya’s statement earrings, crafted with vibrant multi-coloured emeralds, complemented the dress perfectly.
Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani ensured the outfit remained the centre of attention by keeping the accessories understated. Makeup artist Riddhima Sharma created a flawless look with shimmering nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a dewy base. Ananya’s signature rosy cheeks and a touch of highlighter completed the natural yet glamorous look.
The price tag for this dazzling ensemble? A cool USD 710 (approximately INR 59,291), proving that sometimes, a little dolce far niente can be quite glamorous indeed.