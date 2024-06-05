Manish Malhotra’s latest creation on Kareena Kapoor steals the show

The mesmerising outfit featured a PinkBlush Tulle saree, beautifully paired with a detailed pearl blouse. The blouse's design was inspired by the leaf patterns of Kashmir, adding a touch of culture to the outfit. Manish Malhotra shared a breathtaking picture of Kareena on his official Instagram handle, captioning it, “#theoneandonly STUNNING @kareenakapoorkhan 💕in our PinkBlush TulleSaree with a crafted #mokhte (pearl blouse) with crafted leaf pattern of kashmir .. #summer #2024 collection .. #kareenakapoor #dubai styling @lakshmilehr@manishmalhotraworld #saree #love”

Kareena's appearance quickly garnered attention and admiration from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Comments flooded in, praising her and Manish Malhotra's exquisite design. The white motifs on the saree added an ethereal charm, perfectly complementing Kareena's poised demeanor.

Styled by the talented Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena's outfit accentuated her elegance. From the delicate embroidery to the intricate details. Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion choices have always been a topic of admiration, and this appearance was no exception.