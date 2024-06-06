Shanaya Kapoor stuns in a dazzling Ombre mini-dress

Get ready for a mid-week dose of fashion inspiration! Bollywood’s rising star Shanaya Kapoor is here to steal the show with another stunning look. Known for her sartorial prowess, the Gen Z actress can effortlessly rock any outfit, from mini dresses to red-carpet gowns.
Just a day after captivating fans in a white maxi dress, Shanaya took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of pictures with the caption “Blue me away.” In the photos, the actress looked every bit the fashionista in a dazzling ombre mini dress.
The dress, designed by David Koma, featured an off-the-shoulder neckline that added a touch of allure. True eye-catcher was the mesmerising ombre pattern, which transitioned from silver to blue, creating a truly striking look. The shimmering fabric added an extra layer of glamour, making this the perfect outfit for a night out.
For her makeup, Shanaya enlisted the help of makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda. The look was all about subtle glam, with nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and perfectly mascara-coated lashes. Defined brows, blushed cheeks, and a touch of highlighter completed the picture, while soft pink lipstick added a hint of colour.
Hairstylist Madhav Trehan styled Shanaya’s luscious locks in loose, messy waves. The side partition allowed the waves to cascade down her shoulders, perfectly complementing the chic and effortless vibe of the entire look.
With her latest look, Shanaya proves once again that she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion. From her stunning outfit to her flawless makeup and hairstyle, everything about this look is pure perfection.