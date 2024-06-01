Janhvi Kapoor's method dressing game for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is a sartorial masterclass

What sets this outfit apart is the meticulous crafted details that pay homage to the cricketing world. The golden embellishments on the outfit includes the iconic cricket World Cup trophy embroidered on the front of the top is a smart tribute to the sport. Furthermore, the names of female Indian cricket players stitched onto the denim fabric pay tribute to the ladies who have made their mark on the game.

Janhvi's accessory game is also on point, with a dazzling golden necklace, stud earrings and eye-catching statement rings that compliment the ensemble's gold theme. Her elegant pointed white pumps pull the ensemble together seamlessly.

The actress' makeup includes a subtle nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes, with contoured cheeks and natural lip colour. Her gorgeous locks, flowing freely with a side parting, complete the eye-catching look.

The Dhadak star's ability to incorporate the film's signature elements into her outfits has been bringing her name in news almost every day. The actress is eagerly awaiting the release of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Production, marking her second collaboration with Sharan Sharma after their successful project Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film released on May 31.