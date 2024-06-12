Rihanna dazzles in Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi jewellery at a LA event, igniting social media frenzy

Always the trendsetter, Rihanna has surprised fans once again – this time with a touch of Indian royalty! The singer recently attended an event for her beauty brand Fenty Beauty in Los Angeles, and her outfit choices stole the show. Not one to shy away from bold statements, Rihanna opted for a head-turning combination of fiery red and dazzling diamonds. She sported a sleek red leather bodycon dress and a matching jacket, the perfect canvas for the real stars of the show: exquisite jewellery pieces by two renowned Indian designers.
Around her neck, Rihanna sported a stunning ruby choker from Manish Malhotra. Crafted from 18k gold and adorned with custom-cut rubies encrusted in diamonds, the choker exuded Indian artistry and craftsmanship. Manish himself shared a picture of Rihanna rocking his creation, stating, “Ruby Choker, crafted in 18k gold and custom-cut rubies encrusted in diamonds, exuding Indian craftsmanship and artistry.”
But the sparkle didn’t stop there. Rihanna also layered on a mesmerising three-stone necklace by Sabyasachi. This piece, hailing from the designer’s coveted High Jewellery collection, featured rubellite, tourmaline, and brilliant-cut diamonds. The combination of these two iconic designers’ creations was truly a sight to behold.
Fans, both of Rihanna and the Indian design houses, were left speechless. Bhumi Pednekar showered the look with love on Manish’s post, while influencer Aashna Shroff couldn’t hold back her admiration. Even Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt joined the chorus of praise. Comments like “This is outstanding. looks wowzaaa” and “Love the jewellery and it’s looking stunning on Rihanna” flooded social media.
This latest fashion moment comes hot on the heels of Rihanna’s trip to India in March. As the star performer at the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, she set the stage ablaze in a green ensemble by The Attico. But staying true to her love for cultural fusion, she added a touch of desi magic with traditional jewellery by Birdhichand and Swadesh. Leaving Jamnagar airport, she even sported a gifted dupatta, much to the delight of the paparazzi.
Rihanna’s style is a kaleidoscope of boldness, eclecticism, and trendsetting innovation. She seamlessly blends streetwear with high fashion, always opting for daring cuts, vibrant colours, and statement pieces.