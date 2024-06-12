Rihanna dazzles in Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi jewellery at a LA event, igniting social media frenzy

This latest fashion moment comes hot on the heels of Rihanna’s trip to India in March. As the star performer at the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, she set the stage ablaze in a green ensemble by The Attico. But staying true to her love for cultural fusion, she added a touch of desi magic with traditional jewellery by Birdhichand and Swadesh. Leaving Jamnagar airport, she even sported a gifted dupatta, much to the delight of the paparazzi.