Jacquemus celebrates 15th anniversary with breathtaking show in Capri

Jacquemus’ 15th anniversary show was a celebration of not just fashion, but also the breathtaking beauty of Capri. On Monday, the label’s founder, Simon Porte Jacquemus, whisked celebrities like Dua Lipa, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Manu Rios on a private boat tour through the island's azure waters. Their final destination? Casa Malaparte, a historic villa perched atop a cliff overlooking the sea.
The villa, designed by Italian architect Adalberto Libera in the 1930s, held a special significance for Jacquemus. “I decided to create my brand after watching Le Mépris,” he wrote on Instagram, referring to the 1963 film starring Brigitte Bardot that was filmed at Casa Malaparte. “Inspired by the beauty and modernity of [director Jean-Luc Godard's] vision,” Jacquemus continued, “Today I feel honoured to be able to present our next show in Casa Malaparte.”
The stunning location served as more than just a backdrop; it deeply influenced the collection itself. Models strutted down a runway set on the villa’s tiled roof, showcasing pieces described as a ‘panoramic exploration of essential forms.’ The collection married sharp cuts, precise panelling, and flowing fabrics, resulting in a minimalist yet sensual wardrobe designed for effortless summer living.
Jacquemus stayed true to his signature colour palette of black, white, khaki, and pale yellow, punctuated with bursts of Capri blue, fiery red, and sage green. Semi-sheer dresses with dramatic slits from shoulder to knee stole the show, alongside a deep-blue sweater paired with an asymmetrical button-up and a nautical-inspired tank top with oversized zebra-print Bermuda shorts. A touch of the designer's signature zebra print also made a rare appearance.
But Jacquemus isn’t just about clothes – it's about creating an unforgettable experience. Every detail, from the model’s turns strategically placed to maximise the scenery’s drama to the polished hairstyles reminiscent of 1950s starlets on vacation, was meticulously curated. Adding even more star power, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa debuted looks from the collection before the show, and Blackpink’s Jennie Kim closed the runway, marking a major milestone for both the brand and the K-pop singer.
Jacquemus’ 15th-anniversary show proved once again the label’s ability to create a lasting image, one that transcends fashion and sparks desire. With a stunning location, a carefully crafted collection, and a sprinkle of celebrity magic, the spectacle was an ode to minimalist beauty and the allure of the Italian Riviera.