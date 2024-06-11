Blackpink’s Jennie Kim slays the runway at Jacquemus’ 15th-anniversary show in Italy

Blackpink fans, rejoice! Jennie Kim added another impressive feat to her already overflowing resume this week, making a surprise runway debut at Jacquemus’ La Casa show in Capri, Italy. Jennie, known for her electrifying stage presence, stole the show as the closing act for the brand’s 15th-anniversary celebration. She strutted down the runway in a sleek black midi dress with a daring open back, completing the look with zebra-print heels and a pop of colour with a vibrant blue clutch.
While her runway walk may have come as a surprise to the audience, the brand cleverly hinted at Jennie’s involvement just hours before the show. The fashion house posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her in a stunning red dress and black sunglasses, piquing fans’ curiosity.
This isn’t Kim's first foray into the world of high fashion. Her close friendship with designer Simon Porte Jacquemus is no secret – she has been a fixture at his shows for years, even starring in the brand’s holiday campaign last December.
But Jennie isn't just a pretty face on the runway, she's a fashion force in her own right, having rocked a custom blue Alaïa mini dress at the Met Gala just last month. This marked her second appearance at the prestigious event, solidifying her status as a rising fashion icon.
Beyond music and modelling, Jennie is also a brand ambassador for powerhouses like Calvin Klein and Chanel. Additionally, she showcased her acting chops in her 2023 debut film, The Idol, alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.
With her undeniable talent and ever-expanding skillset, it’s clear that Jennie is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment and fashion industries. We can’t wait to see what she conquers next!