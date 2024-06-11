Blackpink’s Jennie Kim slays the runway at Jacquemus’ 15th-anniversary show in Italy

Beyond music and modelling, Jennie is also a brand ambassador for powerhouses like Calvin Klein and Chanel. Additionally, she showcased her acting chops in her 2023 debut film, The Idol, alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

With her undeniable talent and ever-expanding skillset, it’s clear that Jennie is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment and fashion industries. We can’t wait to see what she conquers next!