Ananya Panday rocks a playful pink co-ord set worth INR 68k

Ananya Panday has taken the internet by storm with her latest outfit, a perfect blend of trendy and chic. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, continues to impress fans with her ability to rock any look, from playful minis to sophisticated jumpsuits. Ananya’s social media presence is a haven for fashion enthusiasts, and her recent post showcasing a stunning pink co-ord set is sure to be a major source of inspiration.