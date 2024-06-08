Ananya Panday rocks a playful pink co-ord set worth INR 68k

Ananya Panday has taken the internet by storm with her latest outfit, a perfect blend of trendy and chic. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, continues to impress fans with her ability to rock any look, from playful minis to sophisticated jumpsuits. Ananya’s social media presence is a haven for fashion enthusiasts, and her recent post showcasing a stunning pink co-ord set is sure to be a major source of inspiration.
On Friday, Ananya surprised her followers with a series of captivating photos on Instagram, captioned “My feelings are all INSIDE OUT!!” The photos featured the actress striking glamorous poses in a head-turning top and pants combination.
The outfit itself was a masterclass in modern style. The jersey bustier t-shirt boasted a unique keyhole cutout and eye-catching colour block cups. This bold top was flawlessly paired with matching, compact jersey flare pants featuring a striking colour block floral pattern and delicate crystal embellishments.
For those curious about the price tag behind Ananya's showstopping look, fear not! The ensemble hails from the shelves of the luxury brand Area, with the top retailing for a cool INR 30,000 and the pants coming in at a slightly steeper INR 38,000.
Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia masterfully accessorised the outfit with quirky butterfly statement earrings, a dazzling diamond ring, and a pair of sleek white flats that perfectly complemented the overall look.
Makeup artist Riddhima Sharma created a flawless look for Ananya, featuring playful pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a touch of smudged kajal. Darkened brows, blushed cheeks, a touch of highlighter, and a matching pink lipstick completed the picture-perfect makeup.
Hairstylist Aanchal A Morwani styled Ananya’s luscious locks in loose, messy waves with a side part, allowing them to cascade down her shoulders and finalise the chic ensemble.
Ananya’s latest look is not only a fashion statement but also a playful nod to her upcoming work in the Hindi dubbed version of Disney Pixar's Inside Out.