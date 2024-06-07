Ananya Panday on voicing Riley in 'Inside Out 2': 'Tough to get the kid's voice out'

Ananya further shared, "The most appealing thing was the humaneness of it. At every moment you are constantly feeling some emotion. For me, it was a challenge. I have never done something like this. I have only voiced myself in films and I have been with the character for so many months and to come here and play something I don't know the back story and everything so that was a big challenge for me."

"When they asked me to play Riley, I said my voice just cracked, and I don't sound like a kid anymore. So, it was tough to get the little kid's voice out. The main emotion I felt playing Riley was joy. I needed to keep the inner child alive to play Riley," added Ananya.

During the launch, Ananya also played a fun game Spin the Wheel. The arrow stopped at the emotion of envy, and then Ananya went on to narrate the recent envy encounter.

She said, "The last time was last night when I was on a strict diet, and my friends were having Butter Chicken. I was quite envious. They were with me, I could smell the Butter Chicken. Just imagine. Then there was moong dal ka halwa and I was like bas behan. I was envious for sure."

Produced by Disney and Pixar, Inside Out 2 will hit theatres on June 14.