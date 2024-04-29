Exclusive: Ananya Panday discusses her love for simple skincare, travel and lots more

On the top of your head, when you think of star kids in Bollywood, one of the first names that pop up has to be Ananya Panday. The actress, daughter of Chunky Panday, since her debut with the 2019 release Student of The Year 2 has dealt with the debate of nepotism, often with much panache.

And now, five years into the industry, Ananya seems to have found her footing. Whether it's with her selection of films like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Gehraiyaan or just baring herself on Instagram, the 25-year exudes a newfound comfort and even her brand associations now are all about authenticity.

Beyond the glitz and the glam, we found out at the launch event of House of Lakmē’s Glycolic Illuminate Range, that Ananya is akin to the girl next door who struggles with bad hair and skin days. We use the opportunity to ask her if she has any secret beauty trick to handle such situations and her reply, “my hair has a mind of its own and I can’t do much about it,” hits home.

Beauty Behold

She tells us that since her debut, her approach towards beauty has undergone a drastic change and now she’s open to trying out newer stuff. Earlier, you would find the leading lady rocking the classic SOBO girl look with loads of kajal and rosy pink blush. But now that she has moved beyond her comfort zone, you can turn to Ananya for beauty inspiration and that’s exactly what we did.

“I think I have become a lot more open to trying out different things. I have set very simple and realistic beauty goals for myself like drinking lots of water, applying sunscreen, doing some workouts and everything else that adds to my overall well-being. I prefer to cleanse my face once daily, usually in the night. I consistently apply Vitamin C serum, moisturiser, sunscreen and lip balm as part of my skincare routine,” Ananya tells us.