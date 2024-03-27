Ananya Panday says she's 'not just friends' with Aditya Roy Kapur

Actress Ananya Panday, who received a lot of positive responses to her work in the streaming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has said that she and her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur are “not just friends”.

The actress recently appeared on the 6th season of the popular chat show No Filter Neha hosted by Neha Dhupia, and broke her silence on her equation with the Aashiqui 2 actor.