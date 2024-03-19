‘I am getting hungrier with every film,’ says Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is less than 10 films old, but she isn’t new to the film world. She has known the lights, the cameras and the significance of calling out ‘action’ right from her childhood. What she is new to, however, are trolls and cyberbullying, something that her father, Chunky Panday, didn’t have to put through. There was no social media back then, there were no ‘anonymous’ people hiding behind screens, and pulling a person down, for just about anything under the sun!

Despite being at the receiving end of critics and trolls alike, Ananya has managed to stay strong and keep her head high. “I am just doing my job,” like she famously said, in an episode of Koffee with Karan while talking about unnecessary flak she faces about her acting as well as appearance. Things are not always easy; the constant scrutiny, the flak, the backlash, the shaming — everything takes a toll, as it did for Ananya. That’s when she thought of starting the digital social responsibility initiative So Positive. So, it did stem from personal experiences, we ask, as we sit down for an exclusive chat with the young actress who is as much loved as she is trolled. “Initially, it did,” she replies, and quickly adds, “I was like, ‘Okay, how can I help myself?’ But then, I soon realised that it (social media abuse and trolling) is much larger than just my self. I understood that this is not happening to only me, but to everyone around me, and I am not even talking about people in the limelight; but everybody, every other person. So, I wanted to be the voice of people who didn’t have a voice.”