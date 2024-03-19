Priyanka Chopra shares snaps from her sweet family vacation in Dubai

Priyanka Chopra is giving fans a glimpse into her idyllic family getaway to Dubai last week! On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming photos featuring her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and their luxurious surroundings.
The first photo showed Priyanka and Nick basking in the sunshine while cruising on a yacht. Nick’s multitasking skills were on display, as he balanced holding a pacifier for Malti and a drink for himself, much to the amusement of fans.
Another picture captured a playful moment between Priyanka and Malti. Priyanka playfully threw her giggling daughter in the air, showcasing their undeniable mother-daughter bond.
A short video clip captured Malti's adorable attempt to pronounce ‘Bulgari’ at Priyanka’s request. Clad in a cute black, white, and yellow dress, Malti’s charming response, ‘Boo-ya mama,’ quickly stole the hearts of Priyanka's followers. Nick also enjoyed a solo moment in the spotlight, with a photo capturing him gazing out at the breathtaking sunset.
The final photo in the series showcased Priyanka’s toned legs against the backdrop of the scenic location. “Home away from home. Thank you @bulgarihotels for being such excellent hosts last weekend #throwback #ad,” Priyanka captioned the post.
The photos sparked a flurry of comments from Priyanka’s fans. Many commented on Malti’s adorable personality and her relatable, non-celebrity-like style. Others praised Nick’s multitasking abilities and Priyanka’s dedication to motherhood.
The Jonas family recently landed in India, with Priyanka and Malti arriving a day before Nick. Priyanka was busy promoting the grand opening of a new Bulgari store in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza.
On the work front, Priyanka has a busy slate of projects. She’ll be starring alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State, lending her voice to Disneynature's Tiger, and gracing the silver screen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa.