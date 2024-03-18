Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai to meet wifey Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie Malti

A while ago, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie and now, it looks like her hubby Nick Jonas started to miss his girls. The singer was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today and as per media reports, he has arrived in town to spend time with Priyanka and Malti.

Dressed in an overshirt shirt and matching patterned trousers, Nick aced the in-flight fashion game. Nick also carried a black sling bag. He smiled and waved at the paparazzi and fans gathered outside the airport.

The singer has come to India just a week before Holi. It remains to be seen if Nick and Priyanka would stay back in the country to celebrate the festival with their friends and family.

Take a look at the photos here: