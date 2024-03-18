Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai to meet wifey Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie Malti
A while ago, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie and now, it looks like her hubby Nick Jonas started to miss his girls. The singer was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today and as per media reports, he has arrived in town to spend time with Priyanka and Malti.
Dressed in an overshirt shirt and matching patterned trousers, Nick aced the in-flight fashion game. Nick also carried a black sling bag. He smiled and waved at the paparazzi and fans gathered outside the airport.
The singer has come to India just a week before Holi. It remains to be seen if Nick and Priyanka would stay back in the country to celebrate the festival with their friends and family.
Take a look at the photos here:
His photos and videos outside the international airport are doing rounds on the internet. Many social media users took to the Comment section and called him "Jiju" — a title he gained after marrying Priyanka in 2018.
For the unversed, during his debut performance in Mumbai in January 2024, the crowd chanted "Jiju" as he closed the day one of the second edition of Lollapalooza India.
A couple of days ago, Priyanka and Nick's unseen photos from their pre-wedding ceremony had gone viral. The two were seen sitting together for a puja that was held ahead of their wedding. What took away the brownie points was Nick's traditional Indian look. The singer wore pink kurta and pajama and his photo playing around with a dholki was just enough to send netizens into a frenzy.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to star in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. The film will also star Karl Urban.