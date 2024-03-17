Nick Jonas exclaims ‘Dear God’ as Priyanka Chopra shares dazzling snaps from Roman Holi bash

On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share glimpses of the glamorous event, which also saw Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Athiya Shetty in attendance. In the pictures, Priyanka exuded elegance, posing gracefully with Isha Ambani and Ayushmann Khurrana. The sheer sari, paired with a matching blouse and heels, was accentuated by a statement neckpiece, making for a truly unforgettable look.