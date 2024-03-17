Nick Jonas exclaims ‘Dear God’ as Priyanka Chopra shares dazzling snaps from Roman Holi bash

Priyanka Chopra set social media ablaze with her recent pictures from Isha Ambani’s Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai. The actor, who recently returned to India with her daughter Malti Marie, looked like a vision in a pastel pink pre-draped sari, captivating fans and even her husband, Nick Jonas.
On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share glimpses of the glamorous event, which also saw Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Athiya Shetty in attendance. In the pictures, Priyanka exuded elegance, posing gracefully with Isha Ambani and Ayushmann Khurrana. The sheer sari, paired with a matching blouse and heels, was accentuated by a statement neckpiece, making for a truly unforgettable look.
Priyanka’s caption expressed her appreciation for the evening’s hosts, “Celebrating #ARomanHoli with the best people… Thank you @_iiishmagish and @jc.babin for an incredibly elegant evening.”
The internet quickly reacted to Priyanka’s radiant appearance. Actor Sofia Vergara simply commented, “Wow,” while Nick couldn’t hide his admiration, leaving a comment with a combination of hot face and drooling emojis. “Dear God (hot face and drooling face emojis),” the singer commented. He even shared the picture on his Instagram Stories, playfully captioning it, “Are you kidding me @priyankachopra?”
Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in December 2018, followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Their family expanded in January 2022 with the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.