Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and others bring their best fashion foot forward at Isha Ambani’s ‘Roman Holi’ bash

The guest list boasted a who’s who of Bollywood
In frame: Priyanka Chopra with Isha Ambani (L); Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Mumbai witnessed a confluence of glamour and tradition on Friday night as Isha Ambani hosted a unique ‘Roman Holi’ event at her residence. The evening, co-organised by luxury brand Bulgari, kicked off with an exhibition showcasing the brand’s latest collection, followed by a star-studded dinner.

The guest list boasted a who’s who of Bollywood, with Priyanka Chopra turning heads in a stunning pastel pink pre-draped sari. Isha herself opted for a vibrant multi-coloured dress, while other attendees like Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty brought their own fashion flair to the event.

Priyanka Chopra radiates elegance at Bulagri's Mumbai event in a beautiful pink sari 

Social media went into a frenzy after a fan account shared a clip featuring Priyanka sharing the spotlight with Isha, Shloka Mehta (Akash Ambani’s wife), and Radhika Merchant (Anant Ambani’s fiancee).

Adding glamour to the bash were Aditi Rao Hydari in an elegant orange sari, Ayushmann Khurana sporting a dapper cream ensemble, and Athiya Shetty rocking a chic black and beige pantsuit. Shilpa's statement green outfit under a printed cape stole the show, while Madhuri exuded power in a fiery red pantsuit alongside her husband Dr Shriram Nene. Sharvari Wagh’s traditional cream choli and navy blue lehenga added a touch of elegance, while Orry rounded out the evening with a classic black T-shirt and charcoal pants.

Check out new inside pics from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash ft. Ranveer Singh, Ivanka Trump and others

This extravagant celebration wasn’t Priyanka's only Bulgari moment this week. Earlier, she had launched the brand's flagship store in Jio World Plaza, Mumbai, making a grand entrance in a luxurious reptile-inspired ensemble, complete with an embroidered bralette and flowing pants. 

