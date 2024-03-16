Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and others bring their best fashion foot forward at Isha Ambani’s ‘Roman Holi’ bash

Mumbai witnessed a confluence of glamour and tradition on Friday night as Isha Ambani hosted a unique ‘Roman Holi’ event at her residence. The evening, co-organised by luxury brand Bulgari, kicked off with an exhibition showcasing the brand’s latest collection, followed by a star-studded dinner.

The guest list boasted a who’s who of Bollywood, with Priyanka Chopra turning heads in a stunning pastel pink pre-draped sari. Isha herself opted for a vibrant multi-coloured dress, while other attendees like Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty brought their own fashion flair to the event.