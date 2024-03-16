Priyanka Chopra radiates elegance at Bulagri's Mumbai event in a beautiful pink sari 

Priyanka Chopra made a dazzling entrance, stealing the spotlight effortlessly in a delicate light pink sari during a Bulgari event in Mumbai on Friday night. Accompanied by her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the actress graced the bustling city with her presence after landing the day before. Paparazzi and fan pages quickly shared videos and images of her chic ensemble, capturing the essence of her stylish aura.
Keeping it classy yet contemporary, Priyanka let her sari do the talking, adorned with a matching blouse and complemented by a statement neckpiece and multiple rings. As she greeted the paparazzi with waves and smiles, her elegance spoke volumes. Her visit to Mumbai is not just for leisure; the global brand ambassador for Bulgari is here to promote the renowned jewellery label.
Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, flooding fan pages with admiration for her stunning appearance. “She looks stunning!” exclaimed one admirer, while another expressed longing for her presence at desi events. Echoing the sentiments, a comment highlighted Priyanka’s unmatched confidence, asserting her unique charm.
Returning to her roots, Priyanka was spotted at the airport alongside Malti accompanied by her trusted team, including her longtime manager, Anjula Acharya. Sharing a heartwarming moment on Instagram Stories, Priyanka captioned a picture with Malti, “Mumbai meri jaan (Mumbai, my darling). Here we go!” Tagging her manager, her daughter’s private account, and Bulgari’s official handle, Priyanka marked the beginning of her Mumbai rendezvous