Check out new inside pics from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash ft. Ranveer Singh, Ivanka Trump and others

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar might be over, but the glitz and glamour haven’t faded. Entrepreneur Pinky Reddy recently shared unseen photos from the celebrations, offering a glimpse into the starry bash.
Pinky’s Instagram post, captioned ‘Memorable Jamnagar weekend part 1,’ featured her alongside Bollywood A-listers like Madhuri Dixit in a dazzling blue sari and Sonali Bendre, both dressed in vibrant red. The pictures hint at the vibrant energy of the event.
One photo captured the playful spirit of the festivities - Pinky posed with Ranveer Singh and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, hinting at the ‘Mela Rouge’ carnival’s Moulin Rouge inspiration.
The celebration wasn’t just about Bollywood royalty. Another picture showed Pinky with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, during a visit to the Ambani family’s animal rescue centre, Vantara.
Adding an international touch, Pinky even shared a group photo featuring Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump. The star-studded guest list included names like Rihanna, Bill Gates, Katrina Kaif, and Shah Rukh Khan, making the event a true spectacle.
With reports suggesting a staggering cost of INR 1260 crore for the pre-wedding festivities, the glimpses offered by Reddy's post only fuel the curiosity around the upcoming wedding ceremony.