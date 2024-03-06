Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani perform to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were a spectacle of grandeur, and Day 2 saw a particularly heartwarming moment. Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, along with her daughter Isha Ambani, took the stage to extend a warm and traditional welcome to the guests.

Clad in a stunning golden sari, Nita and Isha, a vision of grace, performed on the beautiful song Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank. Their performance wasn’t just a display of artistry, but a beautiful symbol of family and heritage, setting the tone for an evening steeped in tradition.