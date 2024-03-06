Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani perform to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were a spectacle of grandeur, and Day 2 saw a particularly heartwarming moment. Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, along with her daughter Isha Ambani, took the stage to extend a warm and traditional welcome to the guests.
Clad in a stunning golden sari, Nita and Isha, a vision of grace, performed on the beautiful song Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank. Their performance wasn’t just a display of artistry, but a beautiful symbol of family and heritage, setting the tone for an evening steeped in tradition.
But the Ambanis weren’t done yet! Earlier, Mukesh and Nita Ambani themselves had charmed the audience with their playful skit and a delightful dance performance. Their Bollywood-style act, complete with the classic love song Pyar Hua Iqraar Hua, added a dose of lighthearted fun to the magical celebrations.
Nita, speaking earlier about her son's wedding, expressed her two key desires for these festivities. “When it came to my youngest son Anant’s wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community,” she was quoted as saying.
She added, “Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds.”
With a mother-daughter dance steeped in tradition and a couple’s act brimming with playful joy, the Ambanis truly embodied the essence of Nita’s vision – a celebration of both family and cultural heritage.