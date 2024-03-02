This video of Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani performing at Anant, Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations is breaking the internet

In the city of Jamnagar, the stars aligned, not just in the sky but also on the ground, as Nita and Mukesh Ambani rolled out the red carpet, celebrating the upcoming wedding of their son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. The three-day extravaganza kicked off on a high note on Friday, promising a spectacle of love, bonding, and unforgettable celebrations.
The highlight of the evening, however, was a surprise that tugged at the heartstrings of all present. Nita and Mukesh took center stage, not as the hosts of the grand affair but as performers, enchanting their guests with an intimate dance. The couple chose the timeless Raj Kapoor melody Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua for their performance, donning vintage attire that transported the audience back in time. A video of their performance is now making waves across social media, earning adulation from around the globe.
But the Ambanis weren’t the only stars to shine that night. The event boasted a lineup of performances headlined by none other than the global pop sensation, Rihanna. Adding to the glitz were the drone show and cocktail hour, setting a high bar for entertainment.
The guest list read like a who’s who of the global elite, with top industrialists, politicians, and Bollywood’s crème de la crème descending upon Jamnagar. The city itself was decked up like a bride, embodying the grandeur and elegance of the occasion. Names like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others, graced the event, each bringing their unique flair to the evening's fashion parade.
As Jamnagar basks in the limelight, hosting an event that’s a beautiful amalgamation of tradition, love, and celebrity glamour, the world watches on, eagerly awaiting more glimpses into this lavish celebration. Stay tuned, as we bring you updates from this union of hearts and heritage, where every moment is a story waiting to be told.