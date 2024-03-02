This video of Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani performing at Anant, Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations is breaking the internet

In the city of Jamnagar, the stars aligned, not just in the sky but also on the ground, as Nita and Mukesh Ambani rolled out the red carpet, celebrating the upcoming wedding of their son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. The three-day extravaganza kicked off on a high note on Friday, promising a spectacle of love, bonding, and unforgettable celebrations.

The highlight of the evening, however, was a surprise that tugged at the heartstrings of all present. Nita and Mukesh took center stage, not as the hosts of the grand affair but as performers, enchanting their guests with an intimate dance. The couple chose the timeless Raj Kapoor melody Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua for their performance, donning vintage attire that transported the audience back in time. A video of their performance is now making waves across social media, earning adulation from around the globe.