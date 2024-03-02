A starry night in Jamnagar: Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities Day 1 [PICS]
Jamnagar’s night sky may not have boasted its usual stars last night, because they were all aglow at the Ambani estate. The highly-anticipated three-day pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kicked off in grand style with ‘An Evening in Everland.’ This exclusive party, the first of many, saw a dazzling array of celebrities, entrepreneurs, and dignitaries gather under one roof.
From tech titans like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates to Bollywood royalty lShah Rukh Khan and cricketer MS Dhoni, the guest list was a veritable who’s who of the global stage. The ‘Elegant Cocktail’ dress code set the tone for the evening, and guests arrived in their sartorial best, ready to celebrate.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani, radiating joy, mingled with their future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, who looked stunning in a rose gold ensemble. Social media buzzed with glimpses of the event, showcasing Shibani Kashyap's captivating performance and guests indulging in lively conversations and delectable treats. Mukesh and Anant were also seen posing with Bill Gates in one of the snaps.
When Rihanna sashayed onto the stage at the exclusive party, the energy in the room crackled like live wires. Her electrifying performance ignited the atmosphere, leaving the crowd visibly enthralled. Every move, and every beat pulsed with her unparalleled stage presence. And her entourage, a force in its own right, mirrored her energy, adding another layer of captivating dynamism to the performance. It was a night where music, movement, and pure star power collided, leaving everyone breathless.
The camaraderie was evident as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi, were spotted enjoying the festivities.
Adding an international touch was Ivanka Trump, who graced the occasion in a beautiful silver-golden sari.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, along with their son Taimur, brought their signature charm to the event, while Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan added a touch of tech royalty.
Dwayne Bravo’s presence added a dash of sporting spirit, as the guest list boasted an impressive array of VIPs, including royalty, politicians, and business leaders. Dwayne was also seen posing with Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh.
This "Evening in Everland" served as a tantalising first glimpse into the grand celebrations planned for the coming days. With a dedicated team of stylists and designers at the guests' disposal and a unique dress code for each day, the Ambani pre-wedding extravaganza promises to be a spectacle to remember. As the festivities continue, one thing is certain - the stars will keep shining brightly in Jamnagar, both on and off the red carpet.