Check out the Day 2 schedule for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

The whirlwind pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take a slight pause today, after a Day One that pulsated with electrifying performances and dazzling displays. While the scale may be dialled down slightly, Day Two promises a unique and captivating experience for the esteemed guests, stated reports.
Shedding their glamorous attire from yesterday’s ‘Evening in Everland,’ guests will embrace ‘Jungle Fever’ for the first half of the day. The itinerary takes them on a journey to the Ambani family’s animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, a testament to their commitment to wildlife conservation.
This initiative aligns perfectly with the recent launch of Vantara (Star of the Forest), a program dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of animals in need. Day Two offers guests a firsthand view of this endeavour, fostering a deeper connection with nature.
Following the wildlife exploration, the vibrant ‘Mela Rouge’ awaits, beckoning guests to embrace their cultural side. Dressed in stunning South Asian attire, they will immerse themselves in a “potpourri of desi activities,” celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian tradition.
The first two days of the celebration have already become the stuff of legend, with Day One’s highlights including a captivating Cirque du Soleil performance, a heartwarming Vantara showcase, a breathtaking drone show, and of course, Rihanna's history-making performance in India.
The guest list itself dazzles, featuring a constellation of Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, alongside global icons such as Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and spiritual leader Sadhguru.
While the scale may shift, Day Two promises an enriching and insightful experience, allowing guests to connect with nature and cultural heritage before the festivities ramp up again.