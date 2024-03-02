Check out the Day 2 schedule for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

The whirlwind pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take a slight pause today, after a Day One that pulsated with electrifying performances and dazzling displays. While the scale may be dialled down slightly, Day Two promises a unique and captivating experience for the esteemed guests, stated reports.

Shedding their glamorous attire from yesterday’s ‘Evening in Everland,’ guests will embrace ‘Jungle Fever’ for the first half of the day. The itinerary takes them on a journey to the Ambani family’s animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, a testament to their commitment to wildlife conservation.