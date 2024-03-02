'Loved it here, can’t wait to come back': Rihanna on performing at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash

Barbadian popstar Rihanna performed at the the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and said that she loved attending the bash so much that she could not wait to return to India soon.
The global icon rarely performs at private events but when she does, is she bang on! For this pre-wedding party, the singer performed a medley of her most popular songs, such as All of The Lights, Diamonds, We Found Love In A Hopeless Place.
Speaking to the media about her experience of performing, the singer said, "It was the best, can’t wait to come back to India, baby." When asked to comment on her stay here, she said, "I loved it.”
Reportedly, she charged between $8-9 million or INR 66-74 crore for her performance, with most of the amount going towards paying her background singers, equipment transportation and outfit changes.