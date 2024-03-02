Rihanna poses with paparazzi and cops at Jamnagar airport before leaving, says ‘I wanna come back’

Pop icon Rihanna left India on Saturday morning after performing at the much-anticipated pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Her heartwarming and interactive departure left a lasting impression on fans and paparazzi alike.
Leaving the Jamnagar airport, Rihanna graciously posed for pictures and interacted with photographers. In a video circulating online, she can be heard saying, “I love India,” when asked about her experience. Her excitement about the performance was evident as she expressed, “The show was the best. I haven’t done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back.”
Dressed in a stylish pink dress and a blue stole, Rihanna carried a unique painting inscribed with ‘thank you,’ hinting at her gratitude for the experience. This gesture resonated further when she warmly shook hands with female police officers and even invited them for group photos. Her genuine interaction with the paparazzi, including posing for individual pictures, showcased her down-to-earth personality.
Rihanna’s electrifying performance on Friday night, featuring her hit songs like Rude Boy and Diamonds, undoubtedly stole the show. During her on-stage address, she expressed her appreciation to the Ambani family for the opportunity, saying, “Thank you for having me here. May God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.”
Earlier reports indicated that Rihanna might have received a staggering INR 50 crore for her performance. Her arrival at Jamnagar on February 29, accompanied by her team and a sizeable 12-foot suitcase, had already sparked excitement amongst fans and media.
Rihanna’s departure marked the closing of a chapter in the extravagant pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika. Her infectious energy and genuine interaction with fans and local authorities left a lasting impression, solidifying her status as a global icon who connects with people on a personal level.