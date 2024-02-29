Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant kick off pre-wedding festivities with ‘Anna Seva’ ceremony

Speaking about the wedding location, Anant shared a personal connection to Jamnagar in a recent interview. “This is where I grew up, and it’s an honour to celebrate here,” he said. “This land holds immense significance for my family – it’s my grandmother’s birthplace, my grandfather’s land of work, and my own home. My father often calls it his 'sasural' (in-laws' place), and that's another reason for this special choice.”

With the Anna Seva setting the tone for the festivities, the wait for Anant and Radhika’s wedding grows ever more exciting. The pre-wedding celebrations, brimming with tradition, community spirit, and personal connection, promise a joyous and heartwarming chapter for the couple.