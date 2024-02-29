Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant kick off pre-wedding festivities with ‘Anna Seva’ ceremony

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have begun in grand style, with the couple participating in the long-standing tradition of Anna Seva, a community service initiative started by the Ambani family. The ceremony, held in Jamnagar, saw Radhika and Anant radiating joy, clad in traditional attires.
Radhika looked stunning in a vibrant double-toned salwar-kameez set by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The rani pink and orange hues were adorned with intricate gold embroidery, sequin embellishments, gota patti work, and floral thread work. Heritage gold jewellery, including statement Chandbalis, ornate jhumki-adorned kadhas, and bold rings, completed her elegant look. Anant, complementing his bride-to-be, donned a classic red silk kurta-pyjama and a matching embroidered Nehru jacket.
The Anna Seva, benefiting 51,000 local residents, saw the couple actively participate in serving traditional Gujarati meals. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Radhika’s parents joined them in this heartwarming display of community spirit. The celebration will continue for the next few days across villages in and around Jamnagar.
Speaking about the wedding location, Anant shared a personal connection to Jamnagar in a recent interview. “This is where I grew up, and it’s an honour to celebrate here,” he said. “This land holds immense significance for my family – it’s my grandmother’s birthplace, my grandfather’s land of work, and my own home. My father often calls it his 'sasural' (in-laws' place), and that's another reason for this special choice.”
With the Anna Seva setting the tone for the festivities, the wait for Anant and Radhika’s wedding grows ever more exciting. The pre-wedding celebrations, brimming with tradition, community spirit, and personal connection, promise a joyous and heartwarming chapter for the couple.