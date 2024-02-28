From a performance by Beyonce to 2500 dishes, here are some details about Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations

As the countdown to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming wedding begins, a glimpse into their grand pre-wedding celebrations unfolding in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has emerged. The three-day extravaganza, kicking off today, has already seen the arrival of the first wave of Bollywood celebrities, setting the stage for a star-studded affair.

From Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the guest list boasts the who is who of the Indian entertainment industry. International dignitaries and business titans like Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai are also expected to grace the occasion, making it a truly global gathering.