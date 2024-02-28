From a performance by Beyonce to 2500 dishes, here are some details about Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations

As the countdown to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming wedding begins, a glimpse into their grand pre-wedding celebrations unfolding in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has emerged. The three-day extravaganza, kicking off today, has already seen the arrival of the first wave of Bollywood celebrities, setting the stage for a star-studded affair.
From Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the guest list boasts the who is who of the Indian entertainment industry. International dignitaries and business titans like Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai are also expected to grace the occasion, making it a truly global gathering.
Reports of a performance by pop icon Rihanna, alongside renowned Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, have further fuelled the excitement. This comes after Beyonce’s awe-inspiring performance at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding bash, setting a high bar for entertainment at these illustrious events.
Beyond the star power, the festivities promise an immersive experience for the 1,000 guests. Sources stated that a meticulously crafted itinerary ensures every detail is meticulously planned. Guests will be treated to themed soirees, starting with an Evening in Everland cocktail party tonight. Day two features a visit to the Reliance animal rescue centre, followed by a Mela Rogue party celebrating desi romance. The final day culminates in a traditional hastakshar ceremony held in the Jamnagar Township Temple complex.
The culinary experience is equally extravagant, with 21 chefs curating over 2,500 dishes across three days, according to reports. From Thai and Japanese to Mexican and Parsi, the menu caters to diverse palates, with options ranging from elaborate spreads for breakfast, lunch, and dinner to a dedicated midnight menu featuring over 85 items.
The commitment to hospitality extends beyond the food. Guests arriving on chartered flights will be pampered with sari drapers, stylists, and makeup artists readily available throughout the event. This pre-wedding celebration is more than just a lavish event; it's a testament to the deep connection the Ambani family has with Jamnagar.