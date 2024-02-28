Taapsee Pannu to tie the knot with boyfriend Mathias Boe in March: Reports

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Danish badminton coach Mathias Boe, with whom she has been in a relationship for about a decade, stated reports. The wedding bells are expected to chime in late March, with the celebration taking place in the picturesque city of Udaipur.
Sources said that unlike the customary Bollywood extravaganzas, the ceremony will be a close-knit affair, attended only by family members. The unique aspect of the wedding lies in its cultural blend. Reports suggest it will be a beautiful fusion of Sikh and Christian traditions, creating a ‘mesmerizing display of love and culture.’ This choice reflects the couple’s diverse backgrounds and signifies their commitment to respecting each other's heritage.
Taapsee and Mathias have been open about their relationship, often sharing glimpses on social media and in interviews. In January 2023, Taapsee expressed her vision for a dream wedding, emphasising a single-day celebration with good food, tasteful decor, and lots of dancing.
Staying true to her personality, Taapsee said that she desires a “basic and drama-free” ceremony, a stark contrast to the dramatic roles she often portrays on screen. Aiming for a relaxed and intimate experience, she reportedly wishes to avoid late-night rituals and elaborate bridal attire.
As Taapsee gears up for this exciting new chapter, fans and well-wishers eagerly await glimpses of the unique ceremony and shower the couple with blessings for a happy and fulfilling future together.