Taapsee Pannu to tie the knot with boyfriend Mathias Boe in March: Reports

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Danish badminton coach Mathias Boe, with whom she has been in a relationship for about a decade, stated reports. The wedding bells are expected to chime in late March, with the celebration taking place in the picturesque city of Udaipur.

Sources said that unlike the customary Bollywood extravaganzas, the ceremony will be a close-knit affair, attended only by family members. The unique aspect of the wedding lies in its cultural blend. Reports suggest it will be a beautiful fusion of Sikh and Christian traditions, creating a ‘mesmerizing display of love and culture.’ This choice reflects the couple’s diverse backgrounds and signifies their commitment to respecting each other's heritage.