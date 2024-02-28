Salman Khan, Kajol and others attend star-studded screening of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’

A dazzling array of celebrities graced the screening of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s upcoming film, Laapataa Ladies, held recently. The event shimmered with the presence of industry heavyweights, including Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar, making it a night to remember.
Aamir and Kiran themselves made a stylish appearance. Aamir sported a classic black kurta paired with a matching jacket and pants, while Kiran opted for a vibrant mustard sari with a silver blouse. Adding to the glamour were other notable figures. Sunny exuded sophistication in a black shirt and dark grey jacket, while Salman kept it casual in a black T-shirt under a shirt and denim.
Kajol turned heads in a stunning green outfit, accessorised with a black belt, heels, and sunglasses. Sharman Joshi opted for a casual look with a black T-shirt and denim, while Karan opted for a more formal black jacket and trousers.
Adding a personal touch to the event was the presence of Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare. Ira looked radiant in a pink sari, while Nupur chose a navy blue T-shirt and beige pants. Other esteemed guests included Konkona Sensharma, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Fazal, and Sayani Gupta, all sporting their unique styles.
A heartwarming moment was captured when Karan was seen embracing Kiran at the event. The camaraderie and smiles shared by all the attendees highlighted the supportive and celebratory atmosphere of the evening.
The cast of Laapataa Ladies also joined Aamir and Kiran on the red carpet, posing for the paparazzi with infectious enthusiasm. The film, directed by Kiran, holds a special significance, as it has been selected as the opening film for the second edition of the IFFM Summer Festival.
The film, set to premiere in Australia on February 29 and release in India on March 1, promises an intriguing tale. It follows the story of two young brides who get separated on a train journey in rural India in 2001. Enter Kishan, a police officer, who takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery of their disappearance.
With its intriguing plot, coupled with the backing of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, Laapataa Ladies seems poised to captivate audiences. The film, penned by Biplab Goswami with screenplay and dialogue by Sneha Desai and additional lines by Divyanidhi Sharma, boasts a stellar cast including Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel.