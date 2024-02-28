Salman Khan, Kajol and others attend star-studded screening of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’

A heartwarming moment was captured when Karan was seen embracing Kiran at the event. The camaraderie and smiles shared by all the attendees highlighted the supportive and celebratory atmosphere of the evening.

The cast of Laapataa Ladies also joined Aamir and Kiran on the red carpet, posing for the paparazzi with infectious enthusiasm. The film, directed by Kiran, holds a special significance, as it has been selected as the opening film for the second edition of the IFFM Summer Festival.