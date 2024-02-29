From Priyanka Chopra to Neha Dhupia, Bollywood celebs shower Ranveer, Deepika with love as they announce pregnancy

Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are all set to embark on the beautiful journey of parenthood! The actors took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news with the world, leaving fans ecstatic and showering them with love.

The adorable announcement featured a picture of baby clothes and toys in pink and blue, adorned with the simple caption ‘September 2024.’ This heartwarming news comes after Deepika, in a recent interview, expressed her and Ranveer’s desire for children.