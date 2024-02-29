From Priyanka Chopra to Neha Dhupia, Bollywood celebs shower Ranveer, Deepika with love as they announce pregnancy
Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are all set to embark on the beautiful journey of parenthood! The actors took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news with the world, leaving fans ecstatic and showering them with love.
The adorable announcement featured a picture of baby clothes and toys in pink and blue, adorned with the simple caption ‘September 2024.’ This heartwarming news comes after Deepika, in a recent interview, expressed her and Ranveer’s desire for children.
The news attracted a wave of congratulations from the film industry, with celebrities flooding the couple’s post with heartwarming messages. Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Neena Gupta were among the first to express their joy.
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta called it the “best news ever,” while Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Your best production yet!!!! So so happy for you both… congratulations.” Actor Vikrant Massey also congratulated the couple, saying, “OMGGGGGGG!!!! Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko (Many, many congratulations to both of you)!!!”
Kriti Sanon also chimed in writing, “Omg (oh my God)!!!! Congratulations you two!!!” “Congratulations guys! Welcome to the best hood ever,” Neha Dhupia commented.
Mira Rajput and Rakul Preet Singh showered the couple with red hearts and well wishes. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also extended his congratulations, joining the chorus of love from the industry.
This announcement marks a new chapter for DeepVeer, as they prepare to welcome their first child in September. Their journey together began six years ago on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, blossoming into a beautiful marriage in 2018. The couple has since captured hearts with their playful chemistry and unwavering support for each other, both on and off-screen. As the countdown to September begins, the excitement surrounding Deepika and Ranveer’s growing family is palpable.