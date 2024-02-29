Celebs

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy, to welcome their first child in September

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 after a six-year-long relationship, has always been vocal about their admiration and love for each other
In frame: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Bollywood’s power couple, are expecting their first child! The news, which has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, was finally confirmed by the actors themselves on Thursday through an Instagram post. The couple’s announcement simply stated “September 2024,” surrounded by baby clothes, leaving fans ecstatic.

This heartwarming news comes after Deepika, in a January 2024 interview expressed her desire for parenthood. “Ranveer and I love children,” she shared, “We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.” Deepika also emphasised the importance of family and staying grounded despite the trappings of fame and fortune. “I don't want that to change,” she said. “My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 after a six-year-long relationship, has always been vocal about their admiration and love for each other. Their playful chemistry and undeniable bond have made them one of the most loved couples in the Indian film industry. Now, with the announcement of their child’s arrival, their fans are showering them with love and blessings.

As social media buzzes with congratulations and well wishes, the excitement surrounding the couple's upcoming journey into parenthood is palpable. With their infectious personalities and grounded values, Deepika and Ranveer are sure to make incredible parents.

