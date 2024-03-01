From Rihanna to Mark Zuckerberg, international celebrities arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding

The wait is over! Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to embark on their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Social media is abuzz with excitement, capturing glimpses of celebrities and guests arriving for this much-anticipated event.

The three-day celebration, starting on March 1, promises to be an opulent affair. Jamnagar is abuzz with preparations as the who’s who of the world descends upon the city. From Wall Street giants like Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Fink to tech titans like Bill Gates, the guest list boasts a remarkable collection of power players.