From Rihanna to Mark Zuckerberg, international celebrities arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding

The wait is over! Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to embark on their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Social media is abuzz with excitement, capturing glimpses of celebrities and guests arriving for this much-anticipated event.
The three-day celebration, starting on March 1, promises to be an opulent affair. Jamnagar is abuzz with preparations as the who’s who of the world descends upon the city. From Wall Street giants like Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Fink to tech titans like Bill Gates, the guest list boasts a remarkable collection of power players.
Mark was spotted arriving in Jamnagar with his wife Priscilla Chan. And for the music lovers, Rihanna’s grand entrance, complete with her ‘luggage situation,’ stole the show, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating her performance.
Multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire Adam Blackstone also joined the festivities, adding another layer of musical anticipation to the already buzzing atmosphere. With each arriving guest and viral social media moment, the excitement for the Ambani-Merchant union reaches a fever pitch.
This event promises to be more than just a wedding celebration; it's a cultural phenomenon showcasing India's vibrant traditions and its growing influence on the global stage. As the world watches and waits, one thing is certain: the Ambani-Merchant extravaganza in Jamnagar is destined to be a story for the ages.